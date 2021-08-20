Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of Watsco worth $593,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 60.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $273.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.59.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

