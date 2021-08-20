WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,257.36 ($35,183.83).
WAM Global Company Profile
