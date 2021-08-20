WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Announces Final Dividend of $0.05

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,257.36 ($35,183.83).

WAM Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

