Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.
Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 284,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $423.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.01. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
