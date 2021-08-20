Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 284,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $423.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.01. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

