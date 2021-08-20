W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.77. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $19.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $22.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $23.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.33. 3,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,204. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

