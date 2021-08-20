Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €48.45 ($57.00). Vossloh shares last traded at €47.85 ($56.29), with a volume of 29,024 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Vossloh in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Vossloh in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.40 ($59.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.06 million and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.26.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

