Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $513.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.68), with a volume of 225280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.14.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.