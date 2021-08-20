Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

