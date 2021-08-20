VITE (VITE) Price Reaches $0.0952 on Major Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $46.35 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061349 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,530,818 coins and its circulating supply is 486,959,707 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

