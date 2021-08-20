Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $713.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post sales of $713.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.