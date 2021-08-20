Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. United Bank raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 695,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $147,232,000 after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Shares of V traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $450.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

