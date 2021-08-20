Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on November 12th

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by 57.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

VRTS stock opened at $299.46 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $129.35 and a fifty-two week high of $316.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

