Virios Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.41) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.46).

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.