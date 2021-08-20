Vir Biotechnology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 685% compared to the average daily volume of 658 call options.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,161. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of -1.73. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

