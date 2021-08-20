Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 114,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,990,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 34.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.2% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 265,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

