Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.29 ($121.51).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of EPA:DG traded down €1.12 ($1.32) during trading on Friday, hitting €90.61 ($106.60). The company had a trading volume of 934,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €91.23.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

