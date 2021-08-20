VIMworld Price Down 3.6% Over Last Day (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $46.64 million and approximately $263,232.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014907 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars.

