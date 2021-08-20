Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $50.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

