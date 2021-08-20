Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$34.00

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963.45 million and a P/E ratio of -146.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$5.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

