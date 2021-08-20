Vidya Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.40 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.69 or 0.00881285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00110045 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,651,867 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

