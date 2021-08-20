Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $69.15 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

