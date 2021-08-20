Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 17,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,357,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Specifically, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The stock has a market cap of $598.11 million, a P/E ratio of -737.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

