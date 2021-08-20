Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.03.

Shares of VET stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $924.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

