Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

