Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,440 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

