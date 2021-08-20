Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Porch Group by 63.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

