Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 325.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene stock opened at $275.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,150,757 shares in the company, valued at $405,687,872.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,241,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.