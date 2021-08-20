Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $295.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

