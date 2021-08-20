Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $317.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

