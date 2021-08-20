Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 98,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

