Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €125.00 by Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €133.55 ($157.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €141.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

