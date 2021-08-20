Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lowered by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. 2,654,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.