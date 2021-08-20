Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

