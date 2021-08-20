Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $217.47. 4,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,799. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.21.

