Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 36,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

