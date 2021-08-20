Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $82.16. 1,136,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

