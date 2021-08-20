Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $414.80. 1,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,142. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $417.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

