Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 440,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

