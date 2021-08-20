Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,233. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

