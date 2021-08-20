VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after purchasing an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

