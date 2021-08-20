Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

VNDA opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

