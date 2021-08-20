Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of VVV opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

