Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

VLY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

