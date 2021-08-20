Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 83 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.01. 98,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $348.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

