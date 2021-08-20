Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,559,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 768.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 685,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 981,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,698,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.92. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

