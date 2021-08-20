Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,052 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after buying an additional 133,954 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,761. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.58.

