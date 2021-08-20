Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $594.95. 26,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 698.72, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.