Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,020,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 53,860,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,090,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

