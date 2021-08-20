UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

