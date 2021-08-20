Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Utrust has a market cap of $211.31 million and $23.91 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00842282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.