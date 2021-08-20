USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,400 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 470.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

